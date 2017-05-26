Akshay Kumar shows you how to walk the ramp and perform martial arts at the same time – Watch video

Akshay Kumar loves martial arts. We all know that. But probably he loves it a tad too much, as he recently decided to play with a nunchaku, while he was on a ramp walking for a fashion show. Yep! you read it right.

Akshay was walking the ramp for designer Ramesh Dembla at the grand opening of The India Luxury Style Week Men’s Edition 2017 in Bangalore. Dressed to perfection in an outfit from Grunge collection, he was oozing dapper charm. But the moment that stole the show was when he flipped out a pair of nunchakus and started playing with them, leaving the audience awestruck. The actor shared a video of the same on his social media pages. Well, this video reminds us of the Khiladi Kumar’s action chops yet again. It has been some time since we got see him in an out-and-out action role. We hope to see him in an action movie soon!

Nunchaked my way for the opening day of the @ILSW_Official for my friend @RAMESHDEMBLA‘s show tonight! Thank you for being a great audience❤ pic.twitter.com/6w6qGLjXit — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 24, 2017

Akshay is a black belt in Taekwondo and has also studied martial arts. We wonder what must have been his thought process behind mixing action with fashion.



Akshay Kumar will be next seen in the satirical comedy, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, with Bhumi Pednekar. The movie is based on Indian Government’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. He is also shooting for R Balki’s Padman, which has been produced by his wife, Twinkle Khanna. He will also be seen playing the villain in Rajinikanth’s 2.0, which will release in January 2018. Then he has Reema Kagti’s directorial Gold and Neeraj Pandey’s Crack to fill up the rest of his roster.