Akshay Kumar to celebrate Twinkle Khanna’s birthday in South Africa but not before doing THIS…

Akshay Kumar is a complete family man. He is an ideal father and a husband. Despite being the busiest actor of the industry. He makes time for his family. He leads his life in a disciplined manner. He doesn’t even work on Sundays because that’s the day he likes to keep aside for his people. Actors have often rued that their schedules give them little time to be with their family but Akshay made it happen without complaining about it. That has never affected his shine at the box office at all either. Admiringly, the actor has never compromised on one for the other. So at a time when the Kumars are planning for birthday vacation for Twinkle Khanna, the actor has already made arrangements that his chutti doesn’t affect anything that he is currently doing.

Akshay has planned a South Africa trip for his wife whose birthday falls on December 29. In fact, that seems to be their favourite family destination. Last year too they went there for Twinkle’s birthday bash. But Akshay is not neglecting the projects he has in hand. According to Mid-Day, the actor will soon wrap up The Great Indian Laughter Challenge before he takes off for his vacation. He has already wrapped up Gold and there is still time for his rest of the films to roll out. Meanwhile, he will catch up on some family time.

A good beginning makes a good ending…true story 🙃 It’s a wrap for #GOLD, an incredible journey with a great team. See you at the movies 😉 pic.twitter.com/zBMTw23VGW — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 10, 2017

Akshay Kumar has three releases next year – Padman, 2.0 and Gold. And as you all are aware, all three have the potential to become money-spinners. Padman is a story about a man’s fight to provide clean and hygienic sanitary napkins to the women of his village, 2.0 will see him as a villain while Gold is based on an athlete. 2018 will be a big year for him!