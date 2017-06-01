Akshay Kumar to go on an exotic vacation with Twinkle Khanna and kids – read details

Akshay Kumar will turn 50 this year and we are still working on believing it. The actor is fit as a fiddle and doesn’t look like he has aged even a little bit. Akshay, who is always on his toes, working on improving the society or promoting a film or shooting, will take a break on his birthday. He has planned an exotic vacation with his family and they are going to be holidaying in a lot of countries. The actor will also be indulging in some adventure sports with his son, Aarav during the holiday. Now that sounds like fun!

The actor has already left for his vacation with his son, Aarav, and told Mumbai Mirror,” The first eight days of our vacation have been reserved for some father-son bonding. Aarav and I will be in Tampa, Florida, where we intend to drive around a couple of beach destinations. We will also indulge in some adventure sports like surfing, and snorkelling. There is an itinerary in place but I also intend to add some surprises to the trip along the way. I had always wanted to do this and Aarav was game for it!” It’s father-son time first before family time. (ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’s trailer is already a massive hit!)

After their eight days of holidaying with his son, the two will leave for London. “My wife and daughter Nitara will join us there,” he told the daily. They will be joining the entire family in London to celebrate Dimple Kapadia’s 60th birthday on June 8, 2017. Akshay adds,” It’s a special occasion and we want to celebrate it with the entire family.” In fact, Twinkle’s sister, Rinki, Rinki’s husband and everyone in the family will be flying to London to be with the veteran actress on her 60th birthday.

Now that’s one hell of a birthday, to be surrounded by your daughters, sons-in-law and grand-kids on your birthday! But the vacation doesn’t end here. After the birthday celebrations, Akshay will leave with his entire family to a few more European holiday destinations before making it back to London and then Mumbai. Sounds one hell of a birthday plan, don’t you think? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.