Akshay Kumar to replace Salman Khan on Dus Ka Dum?

Salman Khan’s annual commitment to TV seems to be keeping him busy and this year, you will get to watch the star on TV a lot. While Sony TV has Dus Ka Dum with Salman Khan later this year, Colors also gears up for an early Big Boss 11 this year. On the cards is, Salman Khan’s own production The Farm’s desi adaptation on Colors. But rumors mills are buzzing with news that Akshay Kumar might host Dus Ka Dum as there are issues cropping with Salman’s remuneration and dates. So Sony is currently in a dilemma over the launch of Dus Ka Dum new season. Many names like Ranveer Singh were considered but it seems the channel has found the right face for Dus Ka Dum if Salman does not happen. In all probability, it could be Akshay Kumar if the deals falls in place. But Akshay is already doing The Great Indian Laughter show’ with Star Plus, so it will clash of interest again. Sounds complicated, right? Also read: Can Anil Kapoor fit into Salman Khan’s shoes as host of Dus Ka Dum?

Recently, the team managing Salman Khan has been given the boot. He was being managed by Reshma Shetty’s agency Matrix and now it’s Sohail Khan’s company that’s managing his work. Apparently, it’s the change of Salman’s management that’s led to this confusion. With Salman and his team quoting an astronomical sum, Sony is rethinking the decision to take this deal further. It’s rumored that the actor’s earlier agency is now managing Akshay Kumar and they are trying hard to get Akshay on board in place of Salman Khan. While it’s been said that the new agency of Salman has quoted a higher fee and his Bigg Boss commitment, Sony team is in soup as to what to do with Dus Ka Dum .

So that’s led the makers to look for other options and that’s why the name of Akshay Kumar is doing the rounds. Akshay Kumar is very keen to do a big TV show this year apart from the laughter show we mentioned earlier.

Meanwhile Sony also gears for the next season of Kaun Banega Crorepati with Amitabh Bachchan this year. The Kapil Sharma Show also has been given an extension as Kapil has signed a deal for another year. Sony also has another comedy show featuring Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar. So the channel as a backup plan in case Dus Ka Dum does not work out as planned.

Meanwhile with the news of Salman’s Dus Ka Dum going viral, Colors also sprung into action to start work on Bigg Boss 11 . So this year colors will bring an early Bigg Boss, unlike the regular October show. You can expect it by August or September. The format will have commoners as well as celebs like last year. The casting of the show will begin from this year by Endemol Shine, the production house of Bigg Boss. Also there is news that Colors will not be getting Jhalak Dikkhla Ja and India’s Got Talent this year, as they feel the shows don’t generate similar returns as before. With Sony’s success with The Kapil Sharma Show, Colors as well as Star Plus are focusing on comedy genre only, including Sony.