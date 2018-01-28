Akshay Kumar to star in the remake of Tamil horror movie Kanchana 2

The Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar seems to be on a roll. The 50-year old actor, who is currently one of the busiest actors in the industry has apparently signed one more film. Yes, the hit machine will now star in the remake of hit Tamil horror comedy Kanchana 2. South trade analyst, Ramesh Bala shared the news on his Twitter account, ” @akshaykumar to remake @offl_Lawrence – @taapsee ‘s 2015 Blockbuster #Kanchana2 in Hindi..”

While the official announcement of the film is still awaited, we can’t wait to watch Khiladi in this horror. Since we already know, how Akki is the master of comic timing, watching him in this remake will indeed be a treat for us. Talking about Kanchana 2, the film features Raghava Lawrence in dual roles apparently he has also directed and produced the film. It also stars Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen and Kovai Sarala in key roles. With the collections of around Rs 120 crore at the worldwide box office, Kanchana 2 became a big hit. (Also Read: Akshay Kumar enjoys the sunset of India’s 69th Republic Day with son Aarav; view pic)

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar has exciting line-ups for us in his store. With first being PadMan which is set to hit the screens on February 9. Rajinikanth’s 2.0, which is the costliest film of the Indian cinema and marks the Tamil debut of Akshay. The Hit machine will be next seen in Gold, where he’ll be portraying the character of a hockey player Balbir Singh. In 2019, the actor will be seen in Karan Johar’s Kesari and Sajid Khan’s Housefull 4. Looking at his future projects, it seems Akshay will rule the box office for the next two years. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comment below.