Akshay Kumar to take Ramesh Dembla’s Men’s Fashion Week abroad – Read details

Just last week Akshay Kumar put up one of the best showstopping acts on the ramp of Ramesh Dembla’s Men’s Fashion Week. Being a two-year old project, the fashion week will now scale new heights as the designer and the organisers have been approached to hold the show abroad. Right after the show, Dembla had confirmed that their fashion week will be showcased on the international terrain. In fact, he even confirmed that Akshay himself will be reprising the role of showstopper for his international show as well. How cool is that? In our chat with Ramesh, he revealed, “When I told Akshay that let’s do a Men’s fashion week which is not there in the country at all. We Googled and found out that there’s only one Men’s fashion week, which happens in New York. Even he got surprised thinking ‘how come till now there has only been one Men’s fashion week’.”

It does come as a big news for the models, as well as Akshay, as they will now be showcasing their take on fashion, amid international biggies. It was during the press conference that the designer confirmed how their show will be going abroad. To this, we questioned if it will be Akshay, who will once again play the showstopper. While Ramesh confirmed the same, Akshay said, “I don’t have a choice,” in a playful tone. Dembla further told us, “I’m grateful to God. It’s a two year old baby, the project, and it’s already picking up pace. So let’s hope and pray that it goes well because it’s a huge deal.”

ALSO READ – Akshay Kumar shows you how to walk the ramp and perform martial arts at the same time – Watch video

We had reported to you about the really cool martial arts antics that Akshay performed as he walked for Ramesh Dembla in Bengaluru. Akshay’s panache was on point and we know who is responsible for that (hint: Ramesh!). The entire show was kickass as the collections displayed were very close to the designer. Right after the announcement of going abroad was made, all the models were overjoyed. It is a big deal and we are happy for the team!

Stay tuned to this space for hot scoops and latest updates…