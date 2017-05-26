Akshay Kumar turns bodyguard for wife Twinkle Khanna at Karan Johar’s birthday bash and we have captured it in 4 clicks!

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are the kind of couple we’d like to be! There’s so much love between the two of them that it makes us wish to see more of their romance. No, it’s not the cute and cuddly kind that’s too much to take. But it’s so real and natural! Akshay doesn’t have to do over-the-top things to proclaim his love for his wife. A mere escorting her to a party is also good enough! Which is exactly what he did as they attended Karan Johar’s birthday bash held last night. We have captured how Khiladi Kumar played a handsome date for Twinkle as he led her to her childhood friend’s birthday bash.

For the party, Twinkle donned a lovely blue striped one-shoulder dress while Akki wore a simple white sweater shirt with denims. The duo looked very elegant as a couple and it was even more overwhelming to see him be protective of his wife. You can see in the background that their bodyguards are present, warding away the crowd from the celebrities. However, the actor chose to hold his wife close and make sure she is escorted without any hassle. Gosh, we all need a man like that in our lives! The kind who would take care of us as much as Akshay does of Twinkle. Perhaps we are being very romantic about this situation but can you blame us? You can check out the pics below and see why we are swooning over this gorgeous couple.

ALSO READ – Varun – Natasha, Alia – Sid, Tiger – Disha enter together at KJo’s bash; major #CoupleGoals you guys! View HQ pics

It isn’t that hard to fall for Akshay and Twinkle’s chemistry. The couple have been together for the longest time and their relationship has only grown stronger with each day. Kumar keeps praising his wife and credits her for whatever he is today. Which we think is very sweet of him. You know how they say behind every successful man is a woman? So you folks tell us, did you find them just as cute as we did?

Tell us in the comments box below. Stay tuned to this space for hot scoops and latest updates.