Akshay Kumar will not be present for the trailer launch of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – Here’s why

Akshay Kumar will be missing the trailer launch of his upcoming film Toilet — Ek Prem Katha on June 11. Before you think something is amiss, let’s tell you that the Khiladi will not be in town around that time.

As we told you yesterday, the actor has taken off for a long holiday with his family. He and son, Aarav, have flown to Florida, while Twinkle Khanna and their daughter, Nitara, will join them in London on June 8. They will be celebrating Dimple Kapadia’s 60th birthday there, after which, the entire family will travel to Paris, Italy and other parts of Europe. And, that’s the reason the actor will not be present for the launch. (Also read: Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav Bhatia is just 14 and already taller than him: view pics)

However, before flying abroad, Akshay had already kickstarted the promotions of the film slated to release in August. Akshay had held a private screening of the trailer of his forthcoming movie for industry stalwarts on May 31 and those who attended only had good things to say about the film’s trailer. So it seems like the Khiladi Kumar has already had that base covered before he left for his vacay.

Also starring Bhumi Pednekar, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha lays emphasis on the importance of toilets in the country. The film is essentially a love story between Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s characters. Akshay’s character runs a ‘Pay and Use’ toilet and falls in love with a girl from the slums, who comes to use the toilet everyday. Eventually they end up getting married. Quirky much? Well, Bollywwood seems to have finally found its voice when it comes to addressing issues without being preachy. Read Hindi Medium for addressing a pressing issue with humour.

It was initially being said that the film was based on the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan but the makers soon clarified that the plot was conceptualised way before Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of the country.