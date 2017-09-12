Akshay Kumar’s brother-in-law Karan Kapadia to make his Bollywood debut

Something for the debaters of nepotism in Bollywood to ponder over. Earlier we have read reports about how Salman Khan is prepping his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma for his Bollywood debut in his home production. Now another brother-in-law of another superstar is ready to make his Bollywood debut soon. Karan Kapadia, the cousin of Twinkle Khanna and bro-in-law of Akshay Kumar, will make his debut with Azhar director Tony D’Souza’s production. He had earlier assisted Raees director Rahul Dholakia in Society when he was just 16. Karan Kapadia is the nephew of Dimple Kapadia, being the son of her sister, the late Simple Kapadia.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Karan revealed that his star relatives were shocked when he revealed his Bollywood plans when he was 14. He said, ” They didn’t see it coming because I have always been an introvert. But, once I told them, they were extremely supportive. They warned me that it won’t be an easy journey ahead. At the time, I was this chubby kid who thought I only had to lose weight and bagging films thereafter won’t be too tough.”

Karan also talks about how he had to go through auditions before getting the lead role, as he said, “I have gone out there for auditions, I have been rejected and been told already by a few people that they don’t see any spark in me. However, most said that I do have potential. So, it’s good that I have been exposed to rejection early in my career.” He also denied using family connections to get the role, “When you come from the kind of family that I do, you obviously have access to certain people that you wouldn’t have otherwise. But, I do as much as I can on my own.”

Tony D’Souza confirmed launching Karan, as he revealed, “Yes, we will make a film with Karan, but it is too early to say anything. I intend to produce films, but that will happen only after I have wrapped up my directorial Captain Nawab.”

Watch this space for more updates about the project.