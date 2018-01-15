Akshay Kumar’s daughter Nitara looks adorable as she plays hide and seek with the paps – view HQ pics

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s daughter Nitara is turning the new paparazzi favourite. The star kid who was earlier spotted not too thrilled to be clicked by the photogs seems to have made peace with the fact that the flashbulbs wont leave her side anytime soon. We caught hold of Nitara’s pics with mommy Twinkle Khanna where the mother-daughter duo was out for a movie. We couldn’t help but have the mandatory ‘awwww’ moment when Nitara gave the paps a peekaboo moment. Akshay and Twinkle are often seen heading out for a movie over the weekend with their kids and this time was no different either. Also Read: Akshay Kumar’s daughter Nitara caught getting goofy with the paparazzi – view HQ pics

The cutie was seen smiling and posing for the cameras as she walked out of the theatre hand-in-hand with Twinkle. Nitara looks absolutely adorable in the little white dress with a jacket over which she paired with a perfect pair of silver gladiators. While Twinkle looks a bit lost in these pictures, Nitara seems to be loving all the attention. Twinkle’s neighbour Hrithik Roshan too was spotted at the theatre along with ex-wife Sussanne Khan as they took their boys out for a movie. The movie theatre seemed to become a hub for star kids and their celeb parents to venture out and have a gala time. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra were also seen heading out for a film along with their son Viaan. Check out their pictures below:

We wonder what does Akshay Kumar have to say about these pictures of his lil princess. As we know the actor is not happy about the idea of Nitara’s pictures doing the round on the internet and wants to keep her away from the paps. We are sure after seeing these happy pictures of her little girl enjoying the attention, Akshay Kumar too will be in awe of her.