Akshay Kumar’s fan club in Pune celebrated his 50th birthday in most admirable way – view pics

For the past few years, Akshay Kumar has been cultivating this image of a socially conscious star with a golden heart, that has won him a lot of admirers in the interim. He has been known to offer a lot of financial aid for the families of martyred soldiers, with his Bharat Ke Veer app being a really good initiative. While promoting his latest release, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, he also helped in building a lot of toilets in the rural areas where such facilities were not available.

A couple of days back, Akshay Kumar had celebrated his 50th birthday, and his fans in Pune had celebrated it in a style that would make the National Award winning actor proud. On the occasion of his birthday, his fan club distributed free books and food for the kids at an orphanage in Pune. Here are some pics from the event…

Well, like the star, so are his fans, at least some of them. It is great to see that Akshay Kumar has inspired so many of his fans to go out beyond their calling to help their fellow beings, especially in this era of in-fighting and troubles. Wonder what the Rustom actor has to say about this magnanimous act of his fan club.

Akshay Kumar has some really interesting movies in the pipeline. There is 2.O with Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson, where Akshay Kumar plays the villain and is also making his Tamil debut. Then there is Padman, which is another social subject like Toilet Ek Prem Katha and is Twinkle Khanna’s debut production. He will also be seen playing the main lead in Reema Kagti’s Gold that is about free India’s first hockey win. Quite an exciting lineup there is!