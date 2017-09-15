Akshay Kumar’s heartwarming birthday wishes for son Aarav will make you want to call your dad right away

The father-son relationship is one of the most cherished ones. Not only does it involve a lot of respect and mutual admiration, but there’s also a sense of bonhomie and friendship that warms the cockles of our hearts. Now, we all know what a doting dad Akshay Kumar is. He has often been seen fussing over his kids, taking them on vacations or imparting all-important life lessons.

So, it doesn’t come as a surprise that he took to Twitter to wish his son, Aarav, on his birthday today. Tweeting a picture of his handsome young son, Akshay wrote, “From teaching you how to climb a tree,to learning from you how to make a video call…Happy birthday to my favoritest human being.” Aww, now isn’t that really sweet? Check out the tweet right here…

From teaching you how to climb a tree,to learning from you how to make a video call…Happy birthday to my favoritest human being 😘🤗 pic.twitter.com/z6Kx6A9MhI — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 15, 2017

Akshay’s tweet will take you back to the time when you learned worldly ways from your old man and also make you nostalgic about all the frustrating moments it took to teach him how to download an app on his phone. We bet you would want to reach out to your dad and talk to him for a while after reading this sweet note that Akshay has tweeted for Aarav. And for that alone, we thank Akshay. (Also read: Akshay Kumar keeps Charlie Chaplin’s photograph in his wallet)

While he plays this invincible action hero on screen, Akshay seems to be quite a softie at heart and loves his family to death. He has names of his wife, son and daughter – all tattooed on his body. Now, if that’s not a declaration of love, we don’t know what is. In the tweet, too, his love for his son is quite evident. He calls Aarav his favouritest human being and we wonder if wife, Twinkle, and daughter, Nitara, didn’t have any issues with this. Perhaps, Akki has different adjectives for each one of them too. Oh, how we wish we could find out what he refers to them as. Recently, when Akshay celebrated his birthday, he tweeted how he was celebrating his special day as per his daughter’s demands. Sweet!

Mommy Twinkle Khanna, too, took to Twitter to wish her darling boy. However, like always, she charmed us with her wordplay. Sharing a video of Aarav doing a flip, the proud mother wrote, “Happy birthday my darling! May you always land firmly on your feet! #15thbirthday” Check out the tweet here:

Happy birthday my darling! May you always land firmly on your feet! #15thbirthday pic.twitter.com/tGiZUle0pe — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 15, 2017

With such beautiful and heartwarming messages we are sure the birthday boy would be one happy chap today. Happy Birthday, Aarav!