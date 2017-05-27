Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB2 beats Salman Khan’s Sultan and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil earning higher TV rating points

Akshay Kumar fans rejoice. The Khiladi actor has proved himself as one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars and now is ruling over the small screen as well. Yes, the world TV premiere of Jolly LLB 2 did stupendously on TV where it was aired on Star Gold, which seems to be the channel of choice by many top stars. The TV premiere got a rating of 3.83, which is higher than Salman Khan’s Sultan and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil. The five films that have fared excellently on TV in 2016-2017 are Sultan (3.32), Dishoom (2.79), The Jungle Book (2.39), Kaabil (2.37) and Jolly LLB2 (3.83). A franchise of the sleeper hit Jolly LLB featuring Arshad Warsi and Amrita Rao, the film was a pan-India blockbuster when it released in the first week of February. It got critical acclaim as well as box office success. (Also Read: Akshay Kumar opens up on what made him pick a negative role in Rajinikanth’s 2.0)

In a statement an ecstatic Vijay Singh, CEO, Fox Star Studios, said, “Jolly LLB2 has got overwhelming love from audiences who have seen it at the theatres and now from audiences who have watched the movie on TV. Fox Star Studios is incredibly proud that this high content film has found huge appreciation across audience segments from across the country. The success of the satellite premiere also goes to show that India loves the character of the do-gooder lawyer Jolly and how the presence of a superstar like Akshay Kumar has made Jolly incredibly popular among the masses and hugely scaled up our homegrown franchise. Jolly LLB 2 is one of the most successful franchises that exist in Bollywood today, and it gives us a lot of confidence to build more stories that can be converted into successful franchises.” (Also Read: Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0, Jayam Ravi’s Sangamithra – 5 super-expensive movies we are getting thanks to Baahubali’s success)

The year 2016 was one of the most successful one for Fox Star Studios with films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kapoor And Sons, Neerja and the huge hit MS Dhoni – The Untold Story. Akshay Kumar’s hit redeemed its status after the box office failure of Ok! Jaanu. In fact, the premiere of MS Dhoni – The Untold Story on TV was also a big success. However, the title of the biggest success when it comes to TV premieres is held by Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…