Akshay Kumar’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha beats Rowdy Rathore to become his highest grossing film ever!

Today is Akshay Kumar‘s birthday and we have a really good piece of news for all his fans. Toilet Ek Prem Katha has made a new record. It has become Akshay’s biggest earner ever by toppling Rowdy Rathore. All this while the actor’s 2012 blockbuster was his biggest hit but now it has been defeated by his last release. RR had earned Rs. 133.25 crore in its entire lifetime and now TEPK has gone past it to earn Rs 133.60 crore.

Toilet Ek Prem Katha released on August 11 and since then, it has been unstoppable. The film has been doing continuously well at the box office. Even after the release of so many films, TEPK is still earning. The relevance of the topic broached in the film gave it a huge push. Personal hygiene is a challenge in India especially open defecation. People relieve themselves in the open and give birth to many diseases. Akshay took a humourous way to tell about this menace and won many hearts. The film opened big in more than 2000 screens and was made at a budget of Rs 20 crore only. He has once again left his distributors happy. Check out the day wise collection of TEPK right here….

Day 1 (Fri) – 13.10 Cr.

Day 2 (Sat) – 17.10 Cr.

Day 3 (Sun) – 21.25 Cr.

Day 4 (Mon) – 12 Cr.

Day 5 (Tue) – 20 Cr.

Day 6 (Wed) – 6.50 Cr.

Day 7 (Thu) – 6.10 Cr.

Day 8 (Fri) – 4 Cr.

Day 9 (Sat) – 6.75 Cr.

Day 10 (Sun) – 8.25 Cr.

Day 11 (Mon) – 2.60 Cr.

Day 12 (Tue) – 2.50 Cr.

Day 13 (Wed) – 2.25 Cr.

Day 14 (Thu) – 2 Cr.

Day 15 (Fri) – 1 Cr.

Day 16 (Sat) – 1.5 Cr.

Day 17 (Sun) – 2 Cr.

Day 18 (Mon) to Day 21 (Thu) – 2.5 Cr.

Day 22 (Fri) – 0.2 Cr.

Day 23 (Sat) to Day 28 (Thu) – 2 Cr.

TOTAL (NETT) – 133.60 Cr

Rowdy Rathore, on the other hand, was a complete masala film with Akshay in a double role. You can still hear people say, ‘Don’t angry me’ in conversations. But despite giving Rs 100 crore with every film, it took him five years to beat RR.