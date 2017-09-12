Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha BEATS Rustom, becomes the actor’s second highest worldwide grosser ever

Akshay Kumar‘s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has not only impressed the reviewers, but also managed to woo the audience at the ticket windows ever since it released on August 11. In fact, even after a month of its release, the movie is still raking in the moolah. That too not only at the domestic box office, but also the international market. After 30 days, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has raked in Rs 191.84 crore gross (Rs 133.60 crore nett) at the Indian market. Add to that the Rs 29.44 crore it has earned at the international market and you will realise that the film has managed to gross Rs 221.28 crore at the worldwide market. With that, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has not only managed to BEAT the likes of Rustom (Rs 218.80 crore), Jolly LLB 2 (Rs 200.64 crore) and several other films, but also become the actor’s second highest worldwide grosser ever. Currently, his highest worldwide grosser is Airlift, which had collected Rs 231.60 crore in its lifetime run.

But that isn’t it! Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has also beaten the likes of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (Rs 217 crore), Kaabil (Rs 209.50 crore) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (Rs 200.61 crore) to become the 25th highest worldwide grosser ever. Next in line is Tubelight, which has a worldwide collection of Rs 223.24 crore. With it being so close, several people might think that Toilet: Ek Prem Katha might overtake Tubelight, but we don’t think that’s possible. With such few shows and minimal collections, we think Akshay Kumar’s movie will stay the 25th highest worldwide grosser ever. (ALSO READ – While Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha stands for women empowerment, these 5 scenes are highly objectionable)

For those of you who don’t know, Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (Rs 133.60 crore) is now also his highest grossing film in the domestic market, after it crossed Rowdy Rathore (Rs 133.25 crore) on day 30. Anyway, what do you have to say about Toilet: Ek Prem Katha‘s record-breaking run at the box office? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest dope from B-town right here…