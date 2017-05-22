Akshay Mhatre goes buck naked for Piya Albelaa and you just can’t miss it – Watch video

It’s not everyday that TV actors surprise you and especially in a way where a wedding announcement, break-up, death or fights are involved. Piya Albelaa’s Akshay Mhatre has been in the news for choosing a spiritual role on a daily soap and landing a role in a Sooraj Barjatya soap. The actor has now stunned us with the new promo of Piya Albelaa. Akshay will be going completely naked in the upcoming episode of the show. Now that’s quite a bold move for a TV show and especially one that is produced by Rajshri Productions. Just so you know, he did that for a reason.

Since Akshay’s character, Naren, is more spiritually inclined, he decides to step out of the house buck naked. It’s up to his parents and Pooja, played by Sheen Das, to stop him from doing so. Akshay speaks about how challenging this particular part was for him since he hasn’t even gone shirtless in public before this. In a statement, he said, “In my entire life I have never removed my T-shirt also in front of so many people. I am shy by nature and won’t even remove my shirt to impress a girl, so this came as a shock.” (ALSO READ: Here’s why you should not miss Sooraj Barjatya’s show Piyaa Albela- watch EXCLUSIVE video)

He adds,” I took it as a joke when Sooraj sir told me that I will have to go nude for a sequence. After all, they have never even shown a kiss between the lead pair in any of their shows or films. But when I realised that he was serious, I became quite nervous. The scene is crucial to the story line, so I decided to go ahead. Though I went nude only for a couple of shots, it was an extremely embarrassing experience. Nobody was allowed on the set apart from the DOP. He also says, I tried to ‘cover up’ by trying stockings and skin-coloured shorts, but in vain. We tried everything, but it looked fake. We had to show that my character, who is spiritually inclined, doesn’t care about his body anymore. I don’t know how much of it will be shown, but we have done our best to make it look aesthetic”

Take a look at the promo and these pictures of Akshay going completely naked in the show.

We think it’s quite brave of Akshay to go this bold. What do you think? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.