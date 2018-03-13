Akshaye Khanna and Anupam Kher to start shooting for The Accidental Prime Minister from March 31

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta‘s The Accidental Prime Minister is set to go on the floors on March 31. The biographical political film, written by Mehta, features veteran actor Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna. “Exciting days ahead as Akshaye joins the crew. The Accidental Prime Minister begins shooting on March 31 with a fantastic ensemble led by Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna. Helmed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, produced by Bohra Brothers and adapted beautifully by Mayank,” Mehta tweeted on Tuesday.

The Accidental Prime Minister stars Anupam as Manmohan Singh, the economist and politician who served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014 under the United Progressive Alliance. The film is based on the 2014 memoir of the same name by Sanjaya Baru. While not many details are out about the movie, we are sure a lot of incidents, which lead to him being chosen as the Prime Minister of India, will be shown. We may also see a lot of incidents that happened during his tenure in the movie. (ALSO READ – “Will Anupam Kher have dialogues in The Accidental Prime Minister?” – The Nation Wants To Know)

