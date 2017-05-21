Ali Abbas Zafar is feeling ‘burnt and cooked’ while shooting Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai in Abu Dhabi – view pic

Director Ali Abbas Zafar, who is helming “Tiger Zinda Hai”, says the team got “burnt and cooked” while shooting for the upcoming film in Abu Dhabi. Ali Abbas tweeted a photo where he can be seen at a desert shielding himself from the strong sun’s rays with a pair of sunglasses, scarf and a cap. He captioned it: “Burnt and cooked. I love Indian film units. They can take extreme weather conditions with beautiful smiles on the faces ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.” (Also read: Katrina Kaif is;deserted on the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai- view pic)

Earlier this week, he appreciated Hollywood action director Tom Struthers and his team for coordinating stunts for the film’s lead pair Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The Yash Raj Films project is a sequel to the 2012 blockbuster film “Ek Tha Tiger”. The film’s team is shooting here on a 65-day schedule. Check out the image that the director shared on Twitter right here…

Burnt & cooked.I love Indian film units they can take extreme weather conditions with beautiful smiles on the faces @TigerZindaHaipic.twitter.com/5iPoKPRH5g — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) May 20, 2017

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar is currently shooting Salman Khan starrer “Tiger Zinda Hai” in a cement factory in the UAE. Zafar on Monday shared a photograph from the shoot location and captioned: “Shooting ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ at the stunning Arkan cement factory. Thank you authorities for your priceless support, trust me it look beautiful.” The Yash Raj Films (YRF) project is a sequel to the blockbuster film “Ek Tha Tiger”. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it features Salman and actress Katrina Kaif. The team of “Tiger Zinda Hai” will be shooting in Abu Dhabi over a 65-day schedule from May 4 at multiple locations in the city. A set is being designed by some of those workers who helped to build the “Star Wars” set in 2013.

This is not the first time Salman and Katrina will be seen together. The two have previously worked in films like “Ek Tha Tiger”, “Yuvvraj”, “Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?” and “Partner”.