Ali Abbas Zafar on comparisons between Tiger Zinda Hai and Malyalam film Take Off: It is the same difference between Dangal and Sultan

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai has been the most awaited film of this year, there is no denying it. The fact that the former lovers are re-uniting on the big screen after five years (their last film was Ek Tha Tiger that released in 2012) was just enough to get everyone all excited. But when we saw the trailer that was dropped upon us few weeks back, the excitement reached to another level. However, there was a set of people, who thought that the plot is quite similar to the Malyalam film, Take Off. Now, the director of TZH, Ali Abbas Zafar has justified how the Malyalam film is “very true to what happened”, while his film is “completely fictionalised”.

During a group interview today, Ali was asked to comment on the comparisons and he said, “Definitely there will be a lot of comparisons between the two. I have heard it’s a brilliant film. I want to watch it. I haven’t seen it yet. But they are two very different films. The Malayalam film is very true to what had happened, I had completely fictionalised the film. It is the same difference between Dangal and Sultan. Dangal was a very real film based on wrestling. Sultan was a completely fictional film. But the impact was created by both the films.” ALSO READ: When Salman Khan almost KISSED Katrina Kaif in Tiger Zinda Hai – watch video

He added, “Tiger Zinda Hai is not only about the nurses. They are a very important chapter but it also deals with local Iraqis. I am also dealing with the way the Indian intelligence works – how does that work, what goes behind training agents, when you go for a mission, how do you pick up a team, can one man do it or you need more people. How does the asset network of spies work sitting here in India. Does every country has its network of raw agents. Are they all Indians? The approach of my film is more from a spy network rather than just the nurses. Nurses are just the cause. They are the emotion of the film.”

It’s impressive that he has kept the details in mind as he says, “There are multiple characters. Like villain is also very important. He gives you the perspective about what happened on Ground Zero. We have looked at it in a certain way. What happens to the people down there. For example when you read a news in Al Jazeera, it will be very different from the news in CNN. So what do you believe in? There is a lot of contemporary writing in the film. That is what excites me the most. When I research the film, meet new people I get very contradictory perspectives.”

He concludes by saying that his film is not at all political even though it might look like. “My film is not political at all. My film takes a human stand. Whenever there will be fight between right and wrong what will be at stake will be humanity.”