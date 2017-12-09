Ali Abbas Zafar reveals how Aditya Chopra, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Kabir Khan reacted to the story of Tiger Zinda Hai

Bollywood is looking forward to the release of Tiger Zinda Hai. The movie features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as main leads, reprising their roles from the 2012 prequel, Ek Tha Tiger. We met up with director Ali Abbas Zafar for an interaction about the upcoming film. It is evident that his passion was the force driving this film. He talked about his film with all his heart and divulged a few details – just the ones that he could without breaching the integrity of the movie. Well, he did reveal that the inception of the movie was not as Tiger Zinda Hai, but it was an entirely different film titled 360 hours. The basic plot was the same – a rescue operation, led by agents from India and Pakistan, to save 25 Indian nurses abducted by terrorist forces in Iraq.

After Sultan, Ali decided to adapt the script into a Tiger franchise, – an idea that was loved by all. Even the director of the first film, Kabir Khan. Here Ali reveals how all Salman, Katrina, Kabir and YRF Productions head honcho, Aditya Chopra reacted to the story of Tiger Zinda Hai. ALSO READ: Ali Abbas Zafar thinks it will take “some more guts in filmmakers” to make a Zoya Zinda Hai in Bollywood

Aditya Chopra

“When I wrote this story it was not supposed to be Tiger Zinda Hai. It was called 360 hours. It was a story of a rescue mission. It has Indian and Pakistani agents both. So when Sultan got over, I got greedy. I was like… let me make another film with Salman because he gets me a lot of box office. So, I went to Aditya Chopra and asked him if he remembered the story, screenplay I had shared. He said yes and I said I want to make it. He asked me who do you want to make it with. I said I want to convert it into a Tiger film and he laughed. And I asked him why not, why can’t we adapt it into a Tiger franchise? I also told him that I had a kickass title – Tiger Zinda Hai. So, he also got greedy and said: “bat to sahi kar raha hai”. I asked him for a week and adapted the entire script as a sequel to Tiger. I narrated it to him and he said it works like ‘magic’. It had become better than what we had. Because as soon as you take two people whom you already know it becomes a family film. They were lovers and now after 8 years how their life has changed. It became a more relatable story. So the dryness of the text went.” said Ali Abbas Zafar.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

“I went to Salman and said “Bhai! I have a story”. He asked me the title and I said Tiger Zinda Hai. And he said “Wah! Kya title hai! Chalo sunao“. And then I narrated him the story. Within 20 minutes he told me that ‘Ali whether this is a sequel or not I am going to do this film because the story is the hero here which is bigger than Tiger or Zoya.'” said Ali. “Then I narrated it to Katrina and she reacted in the same way,” the filmmaker further added.

Kabir Khan

Ali Abbas Zafar revealed that Kabir Khan was “not at all” involved with Tiger Zinda Hai, but he did share the story with him. “When all of this happened (narration with Aditya, Salman and Katrina), I went to Kabir and told him that I have this story and that this is what I want to do with the sequel. He said “Yar! Sounds really interesting and I think it is the way how to go about it”. He was very very supportive.” Ali said with a smile on his face.

A script loved by so many sure must be magical. We cannot wait to see Tiger Zinda Hai. The movie opens in theatres on December 22.