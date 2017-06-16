Ali Abbas Zafar shares a glimpse of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai’s first song – watch video

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are all set to reunite on the big screen with Tiger Zinda Hai and we cannot wait for it to be December! I mean, c’mon.. they are one of the hottest jodis of B – Town and fans have been eagerly waiting to see them together since a very long time. So now that it is happening, we cannot contain our excitement… And now, film maker Ali Abbas Zafar has given us yet another reason to watch out for the film. The film maker shared a glimpse of one of their “late night music sessions” which has Shekhar Ravjiani recording for the music of the film.. So is this how the music of the first song going to be? “Late Night music session @ShekharRavjiani @VishalDadlani @TigerZindaHai ….sneak peak,” he captioned the 5 – second – video. Now we don’t really know if this is for the title track or for another song from the film but what we do know is that the beats are quite catchy! Let’s hope the song comes out soon. Or maybe until then, Ali Abbas Zafar could share with us some more sneak peek videos.. (ALSO READ: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif ready to jet set to Morocco for Tiger Zinda Hai – read details)



Talking about Tiger Zinda Hai, the film is one of the most anticipated films of this year primarily because of the lead pair – Salman and Katrina. The film is a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and considering Salman and Ali Abbas have done two films together – Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which were both superhits, fans are expecting this one to be a massive hit too!

Salman and Katrina are done with shooting for the first schedule of the film and they returned from Dubai a month ago. They are both now busy with their respective film promotions – Jagga Jasoos and Tubelight. Once done, they will start shooting in Morocco for Tiger Zinda Hai. The film is slated to release in December this year.