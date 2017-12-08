Ali Abbas Zafar thinks it will take “some more guts in filmmakers” to make a Zoya Zinda Hai in Bollywood

All movie lovers are eagerly waiting for the release of Tiger Zinda Hai, which is a sequel to the hit 2012 film, Ek Tha Tiger. It features Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan reprising their roles as Zoya and Tiger, respectively. The story takes a leap of 8 years as the two star-crossed agents in love take up a new mission that requires them to work together. Despite it being a love story of two characters with Katrina playing the other lead, apart from Salman, the titles of the two films in the franchise are centred on Tiger. Ever though about that?

We met up with Ali Abbas Zafar, director of the upcoming film, and got a chance to ask him about what will it take for Bollywood make a film titled Zoya Zinda Hai. He answered,”I think what it will take for sure is some more guts in filmmakers.”

He further added that we are definitely moving in that direction. No, not making a sequel titled Zoya Zinda Hai but having a world where that title is a possibility. “We are definitely heading there. We are definitely writing much stronger characters for women now. Tumhari Sulu is a clear example. Pari is coming, which is Anushka’s (Sharma) film. I think we will eventually reach there,” he said. And along with a chuckle, he said, “Also, we will have to wait for Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir to leave this place of stardom and someone else to see that. Until the time they are zinda you can’t do anything about it.” Well, the joke he cracked might have a lot of truth behind it.



There is a Malayalam film, titled Take Off, which came out this year and went on to win critical acclaim. The plot of Take Off also centres around a rescue mission to save abducted Indian nurses from Iraq, just like Tiger Zinda Hai. Talking about comparisons being drawn, Ali said, “Definitely there will be a lot of comparisons between the two. I have heard it’s a brilliant film. I want to watch it. I haven’t seen it yet. But they are two very different films. The Malayalam film is very true to what had happened, I had completely fictionalised the film. It is the same difference between Dangal and Sultan. Dangal was a very real film based on wrestling. Sultan was a completely fictional film. But the impact was created by both the films.”

Tiger Zinda Hai opens in theatres on December 22 and is sure going to smash box-office records. I will still be waiting for a sequel titled Zoya Zinda Hai, in the meantime.