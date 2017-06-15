Ali Asgar aka Dadi doesn’t want to play female characters anymore

Ali Asgar appeared in many popular films and TV shows in his 30-year-long career but it was his role of Dolly Sharma aka Daadi in Comedy Nights With Kapil and later Begum Luchi and Nani on The Kapil Sharma Show that earned him recognition and popularity as a comedian. Ofcourse his role of Kamal Agarwal in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki was much-loved and appreciated but nothing earned him more respect than playing female characters.

However, the actor says he doesn’t want to play female characters anymore. In an interview with Times Of India, while talking about his new show and the character he will be playing in it, he said, “Frankly, I don’t want to do a female character now. It depends on how the creative will be locked and what the channel wants…When I did Comedy Circus, my son asked me if I only knew how to play a female part and nothing else. In Sunday Finale also I played a woman in 17 episodes out of 21. I had quit doing shows back then. I had no work for 6 months. Then I got Jeannie Aur Juju. I did it because I wanted to do something for the kids. And thankfully the show did well. Unfortunately as actors we get slotted.”

It’s quite unfortunate that talented actors and comedians like him get stereotyped and do not get enough chances to explore other roles. That’s not it, these actors are also looked down upon for cross-dressing and playing the opposite sex. If reports are to be believed then one of the reasons why Ali left The Kapil Sharma Show was Kapil’s mid-air rant on how he is the only ‘mard’ on the show. Not just his team mates, comedians face a lot of pressure from their family members too. Sigh! ALSO READ: Ali Asgar opens up on leaving The Kapil Sharma Show, says he misses the stage – Watch Video

Anyway, we are excited for Ali Asgar’s new show, for which he has joined hands with Krushna Abhishek and Sunil Grover. IT is tentatively titled Comedy Company. It’s being said that it will revolve around a family that is keen on pursuing theater. Like TKKS, celebrities will be invited on this show too.