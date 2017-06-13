Ali Asgar opens up on leaving The Kapil Sharma Show, says he misses the stage – Watch Video

For the first time ever, after leaving The Kapil Sharma Show, Ali Asgar opened up on parting ways with Sharma. He clarified that he doesn’t hold any grudge against Kapil and that he misses the show. “It is unfortunate. Frankly, what happened wasn’t right. There are times when you are at crossroads and you have to take a decision. I miss the show and the stage. We have walked together as a team. But a time came when I felt professionally I had reached a point. I moved out due to creative differences as my character had become stagnant and wasn’t going anywhere. There was no scope for improvement in it,” he said at the screening of Despicable Me 3. Ali has dubbed for one of the characters of the film in the Hindi version.

When asked if he is angry with Kapil, he said, “Why should I have any grudges against him? We only had professional creative differences with each other. I have nothing personal against him. I learned a lot from Kapil in terms of timing. We had some good memories on the show.”

If reports are to be believed then Ali Asgar, along with Sunil Grover, Chandan Prabhakar, creative director of TKSS Preeti Simoes, Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosle, has joined hands with Kapil’s arch rival Krushna Abhishek for a new comedy show, which will also air on Sony TV. A source associated with the project revealed to Times Of India, “Tentatively titled Comedy Company, it will revolve around a family that intends to pursue theater. Like Kapil, Krushna will also invite celebrities and converse with them during the course of the show.” Whether it will replace TKSS or not still remains a secret but the show will definitely pose a huge threat to the TRPs of Kapil’s show, which has already lost some of its loyal viewers after the alleged mid-air tiff.

Confirming the developments, Ali said, “My next show is not creatively locked yet, there is still time, but we are working on it and if it happens people will be able to see all of us again on small screen.”

Watch the full video here –

(Video Credits: IANS)

In March this year, Kapil was accused of misbehaving with his team mates while flying back to India from Melbourne. He allegedly abused them for eating before he finished his drink. When Sunil asked him to mind his language, Kapil reportedly threw his shoe on him. He later even went on to say that he is the only man on the show as the rest cross-dress as women. Post the incident; Sunil, Ali, Sugandha and Chandan quit the show. Kapil tried to apologize and bring them back on his show but it was already too late.

