Ali Fazal beat a few talented Bollywood stars to bag Victoria & Abdul?

Indian actor Ali Fazal says it was a surreal moment to work in Hollywood film – Victoria & Abdul, which stars Oscar-winning actress Judi Dench. He describes it as a huge milestone in his short career. Ali has done cameos in 3 idiots and Furious 7, but he feels that getting Victoria & Abdul was a sweet coincidence. In a statement to IANS, Ali Fazal mentioned, “It was a surreal moment to bag this role and that too when I got selected for the film over some of my peers who were in consideration for the same role, especially those whom I look up to and whose work I admire.”

Speaking about his acting journey till now and his experience while working on Victoria & Abdul, Ali further added, “Shooting for this film was a milestone in the short career I have had so far. I did a small cameo in 3 Idiots and then came the bigger roles in Bollywood, I did Furious 7 with a cameo and now a lead in Victoria & Abdul is a sweet coincidence. Working with Judi, Stephen Frears, Micheal Gambon, Eddie and such an amazing team was more than what I could have asked for.” (ALSO READ – Victoria & Abdul Trailer: Judi Dench and Ali Fazal will warm your hearts in this tale of friendship set in the colonial era)

Born in Lucknow, Ali has starred in Bollywood films like 3 Idiots, Fukrey and Happy Bhag Jayegi. He made his screen debut with a small role in the English language film, The Other End of the Line in 2008. Helmed by Frears, Victoria & Abdul is based on a novel by Shrabani Basu. It revolves around the relationship shared by Queen Victoria and Abdul, who was a munshi in her government. It also shows his journey on how he became one of the most powerful figures in the court. The role of the queen is played by Judi Dench and Abdul is essayed by Ali Fazal. Produced by BBC Films and Focus Features, the film is is releasing in September, and its trailer was unveiled at an event on Tuesday.