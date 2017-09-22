Ali Zafar comes out in support of Mahira Khan after she gets slut-shamed on social media

Mahira Khan has been the hot topic of discussion on the internet for all the wrong reasons lately. The Pakistani actress was spotted with Ranbir Kapoor in New York which already led to a lot of speculations about the two dating each other. But what triggered Twitterati to post a million hate comments was the fact that Mahira was smoking and wearing a skimpy outfit. Parineeti Chopra was among the actors who slammed trollers for shaming the actress on social media. Ali Zafar has now come out in support of the actress. He posted a message Mahira on Twitter and quite a lot of people actually agree with him.

Ali posted a picture that says, “What has happened to us? Have we lost all sense of sensibility? Must we choose gossip, intrigue and the self-appointed right of judgement over restrain, grace, tolerance and compassion? Every woman has the right to make her own choices in life (as long as she is not hurting anyone else) just like we men do. How we react defines our own character. Choose wisely, for we SHALL be judged!” Now that’s how you give it back to slut-shamers. Surprisingly, the actor / singer did get a lot of support on social media for his words. (ALSO READ: Mahira Khan gets SHAMED by Pakistanis over her viral pic with Ranbir Kapoor; labelled as a hypocrite – check out tweets)

Check out Ali’s tweet right here.

The actress hasn’t reacted to the pictures going viral on the internet yet. While people were initially going crazy trying to figure out how Mahira and Ranbir landed in the same place at the same time, the focus shifted to Mahira smoking and wearing a skimpy dress. Speculations about Ranbir and Mahira’s alleged relationship had already been doing rounds and these pictures of the two spotted together kind of added more masala to the rumours. People even called the actress shameless after the pictures went viral.

But we totally agree with what ali had to say about the whole controversy. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.