First Look Out! Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy to release on Valentine’s Day 2019

And the release date is finally here! Alia Bhat and Ranveer Singh’s film Gully Boy is all set to hit the screens on February 14, 2019 as both just released a sneak peek of their looks and captioned it saying, “Gully boy. 14th February 2019 🙂 @RanveerOfficial #ZoyaAkhtar @ritesh_sid @FarOutAkhtar #GullyBoy.” It’s interesting how this pic speaks so much for itself with their eyes doing all the talking. Like, if you notice, it’s nothing joyful or delightful…In stead, it has Ranveer and Alia lost in their own thoughts with scars on Alia’s face. Quite an intriguing look to get you thinking, isn’t it? Although we dunno much about Alia’s character but it’s known to all that Ranveer plays a rapper in the film which is based on real-life stories of rap stars from the streets of Mumbai, Divine and Naezy. Also read: LEAKED: Alia Bhatt’s look from Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy which will leave you puzzled about her character in the film

Not to mention, Ranveer has got one amazing transformation considering how he has shed all the weight that he gained for Padmaavat. I mean, imagine the drastic transition from playing the evil Allauddin Khilji to now a rapper. Only Ranveer could deal with this transfromation and promise to crack all the challenges coming his way. Are you ready for Gully Boy with Ranveer and Alia on Valentine’s Day next year?

We love how Zoya Akhtar has picked on Valentines’ Day to release Gully Boy. Does it hint at an unusual love story that’s in store for us? That way, the audience is already overjoyed with the fact Gully Boy is going to be Alia and Ranveer’s first film together. Their youthful energy is pretty much winning the internet and just like how their box office success is echoing in the industry. Indeed, this collaboration is screams blockbuster even before the release. Let’s await from pics and videos from the sets of Gully Boy. Until then, stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more updates.