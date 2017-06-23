Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal’s Meghna Gulzaar film is now called Raazi

After a breezy desi love story with Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Alia Bhatt is getting into intense mode with Meghna Gulzar’s film Raazi. It has her playing a Kashmiri girl married to a Pakistani Army Office played by Vicky Kaushal. It’s a cross border love story and will take you to the 70s. Raazi is produced by Junglee Pictures and Dharma Productions and is a big screen adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel, Calling Sehmat. Kaushal is an undercover spy who leaks crucial information about the 1971 Indo-Pak war to India and saves many lives.

Majority of the film will be shot in Kashmir while a portion of it will be canned in Mumbai as well. Talking about the film Meghna Gulzar told Mumbai Mirror, “I am trying to do something in a new space, recreating India and Pakistan of the ’70s on sets and real locations. A lot of research has gone into getting the period and dialect right. There are some action pieces too. It’s work in progress with workshops and reading sessions.” When asked why a title like that, Gulzar explains, “It’s only when you agree to something that you eventually end up doing it and live with the consequences. ‘Raazi’ is a synonym of ‘sehmat’ which also means agreeable.” She is confident Alia has never played a character of such nature before calling it a challenging role for her. (Also read: Alia Bhatt starts working on Meghna Gulzar’s next)

Vicky feels honoured to be part of the film and gave out a statement saying, “I’m honoured to be getting an opportunity to work with Meghana Gulzar and also looking forward to working with Aalia, who I feel is one of the finest actresses we have at the moment. Actually the entire team is so talented and especially to be working with Dharma productions is rewarding for any young actor. I’ll soon wrap up Raju (Raj Kumar Hirani) Sir’s Film and will begin Shooting for Raazi.”

This is one pair we would love to watch.