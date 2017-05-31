Alia BEATS Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir as the most popular celebrity on Insta

Guess whats the reason behind Alia Bhatt’s happiness? Well, she’s crossed the 16 million mark on Instagram! Isn’t that cool? Well, congratulations Alia! You totally deserve it…Alia is one of those celebrities, who is highly active on all social media platforms. Be it about voicing her opinion about an issue, sharing her gym workout videos or taking selfies with her cute little kitten, Edward, Alia loves Instagram and how! And now that she is on a break, she keeps treating her fans with lots and lots of Insta posts and stories almost every day. So since she has over 16 million followers on Insta now, she has thanked all of them for their support on social media. “Beaming with joy! Thank you for the 16M love. Love you all to the moon and back,” she shared in a heartwarming message on the social media platform.

Beaming with joy! Thank you for the 16M love 😬Love you all to the moon and back 🦋🌸 A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on May 31, 2017 at 4:21am PDT



That’s lovely! Also, just for the record, she has BEATEN Shah Rukh Khan (7.7 million), Salman Khan (10.3 million), Aamir Khan (179k) and Amitabh Bachchan’s (4.2 million) fan following on Insta! Can you imagine? they are among the most celebrated actors of the Hindi film industry and yet she has managed to beat them all! Clearly, Ms Bhatt has left them far behind, becoming one of the most popular celebs on Instagram. The speed with which Alia is taking over Insta, it looks like she is already leading the league of celebrities with maximum followers on the social media platform. (ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt meets Sidharth Malhotra’s parents, courtesy Karan Johar! What’s cooking?)

On the work front, Alia was last seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which also starred Varun Dhawan. She was supposed to start working on Ayan Mukerji’s Dragon in September this year, but we hear that the shoot has been pushed to November. Apparently, she was supposed to also be a part of Anand L Rai’s next starring Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan but no confirmation regarding the same has been made so far.