Alia Bhatt fails to pull off a Audrey Hepburn hairdo but she is absolutely rocking the outfit on her latest magazine cover

Ask us why December is our favourite month and we can give you hundred reasons for it. The month should be officially declared as the best month of the year, no questions asked. While we are busy counting days till the year end, there are few things that distract us and make us wish that time would just freeze. The month started on a high note with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif posing together for a magazine cover and now we have Alia Bhatt carrying forward the trend. The Highway actress is the cover girl for Elle India’s December issue and we must say, her new out-of-the box look makes her almost unrecognisable. Of all the millennials in tinsel town, we are besotted with Alia, who has been carving a glorious niche with a slew of unconventional roles. Proving her mettle as an exceptional actress and ranking amongst the best industry performers, this bubbly actress gives us a new reason to adore her every other day. Also Read: Is Alia Bhatt’s multi-coloured sequined midi-skirt worth Rs 4000?

Posing as the cover girl for the umpteenth time, Alia Bhatt shines on the cover of Elle India, thanks to her distinct new look. Though we aren’t really a fan of Alia’s fringes that seem to have been inspired by Audrey Hepburn’s classy hairdo, she’s managing to pull it off with her signature aplomb. The 21st anniversary special issue of the magazine has the actress penning down a letter for her future self and we wonder what’s it all about. Alia Bhatt, in an off-shoulder ruffled top, high-waist velvet pants is successful in setting things alight with her spunk and attitude. Though Ms Bhatt has had many great and alluring photoshoots in her kitty so far and this isn’t the best one, she does a decent job and we are craving to see some of the inside pictures from the photoshoot. Also Read: Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt twin and win as they shoot for Vogue BFFs season 2 – view pic

As exuberant and brilliant her on-screen presence is, her off-screen avatar, too, serves as a sartorial influence on millennials, with Vogue aptly tagging it as The Age of Alia. She’s Bollywood’s reigning diva and a red carpet stunner at the same time. Alia Bhatt is all of 24 but is giving her contemporaries a serious run for their money and has gained an appreciable penchant to pull off wow-worthy looks and reinforce our faith that she certainly belongs to the niche breed of stylish tinsel town millennials.