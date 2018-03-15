Alia Bhatt gets a sweet surprise from the Brahmastra team on her birthday eve – view pic!

In a career of five years, Alia Bhatt has managed to earn an amount of respect that many other actresses got after slogging for a decade or more. The young lady is a powerhouse of talent and is a total maverick, when it comes to choosing roles. She has terrific script sense and most of her films have struck gold at the box office. Alia will be ringing in her 25th birthday in Bulgaria with the team of Brahmastra. They had planned something special for her. In fact, even Karan Johar was supposed to fly down to Bulgaria to celebrate with his protege but he is too busy with the prep for his mother’s 75th birthday bash, which is going to be a gala affair. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani paint the town red with their hair colour but who’s your favourite?)

Well, the Brahmastra team surprised her at midnight with a cake. Decked with strawberries and cream, it looks yummy. We can see that Alia is radiating happiness just like her happy T-shirt. With sparkling lights and roses around, it is a small but beautiful celebration. The shooting for the film is in full swing at Bulgaria’s biggest film studio and surrounds. Co-star Mouni Roy also posted an adorable birthday wish for Alia calling her a happy and glowing girl. (Also Read: Birthday girl Alia Bhatt is the highest paid gen-next actress and here’s proof)

This is Alia’s first film with Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor. Brahmastra is a sci-fi romance made on a huge budget. It will release next year. Alia also has two more interesting films, Raazi and Gully Boy in the pipeline. Raazi is ready for a summer release. Stay tuned to BL for more updates