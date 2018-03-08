Alia in Udta Punjab, Sridevi in Mom, Kangana in Queen – here are the women characters that inspired Saqib Saleem in real life

Women characters in Bollywood have changed a lot over the past few years. From being mere eye candies to having the whole film being based on them, the tide has certainly changed. In fact, with the industry changing its focus to stronger content, writers have been sketching very strong female characters for films. Be it Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, Udta Punjab, Sultan, Tumhari Sulu, Padmaavat or any recent film that you have seen, women characters now tend to leave a mark. And hence, as the world celebrates Women’s Day, Saqib Saleem looks back at some of the strongest women characters in Bollywood in the recent times. The hunk is “someone who loves to see women play roles that are out of their comfort zones.” So after wishing everyone a very Happy Women’s Day, Saqib told us about Bollywood women characters that inspired him in real life. Read on to know what he had to say.

Alia Bhatt in Udta Punjab

I feel Alia in Udta Punjab was phenomenal, I really, really love her as Kumari Pinky. She really performed the part very well and according to me, she was convincing as a migrant in a new city. How she was drugged and abused was really heart wrenching for me to see, but then again, I could not see anyone else do the part so convincingly. The best part, however, was the fact that she never lost hope and kept dreaming. The way she fought back against the perpetrators was really inspiring for me.

Huma Qureshi in Gangs of Wasseypur

I was stunned to see her play the role of Mohsina on screen. The film was very special and close to my heart, so obviously seeing her play the part without any hesitation was inspirational. I could never imagine her doing such a role, but I think she did it very convincingly. (ALSO READ – Women’s Day Special! Here’s when Alia, Anushka and Jacqueline BEAT SRK, Salman and Akshay at the box office)

Priyanka Chopra in Aitraaz

Living life on your own terms and doing path breaking work is not easy. But Priyanka always strives to do that. I feel her role in Aitraaz was unconventional and she delivered a fabulous performance. Playing such a grey character was a risk, but according to me, she pulled it off very well.

Kangana Ranaut in Queen

Through Queen, Kangana Ranaut showed all the women out there that they don’t need a man to be happy in life. How she lived her life to the fullest and enjoyed life was really an eye opener for me.

Anushka Sharma in NH10

The gritty role of Anushka Sharma in NH10 is something that no one can ever forget. How she showed women to overcome their fear and how she fought against strong men was really hard hitting for me.

Sridevi in English Vinglish

I have grown up watching Sridevi‘s films, so picking one movie of hers was difficult. But I have to say that her part in English Vinglish, where she learns a new language and makes her mark in a new place like America, is really touching. How she gains respect, but still chooses her family over everything else is really amazing. I felt it was like the story of every Indian mother. Her films always take me to another world. I totally love her and her characters, so much so that I would practice her scenes.

Taapsee Pannu in Pink

Taapsee is my co-star in my next Dil Juunglee, but I feel her character in Pink was really unconventional and one of my favourites till date. She has been part of hard hitting films like Baby and Naam Shabana, but Pink was something out of the box. How her character spoke up for women’s rights and how she fought back in the film is encouraging for one and all. (ALSO READ – Sushmita Sen describes Women’s Day in the best way possible and it’s something everyone needs to read)

These were the women characters that inspired Saqib. But which character has inspired you in real life? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also, here’s wishing one and all, a very Happy Women’s Day.