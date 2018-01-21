Alia Bhatt is attending her best friend’s wedding in Jodhpur and has her kaala chashma swag on – view pics

Just a while ago, we were telling you how Alia Bhatt is single and doesn’t want to mingle till the right guy comes along. Adding to it, we see the girl now partying away with her gang of girls in Jodhpur, where they have gathered for their friend’s wedding. Apparently, Alia’s best friend, Kripa Mehta, is all set to tie the knot there and being the great friend that the diva is, she is present by her side, looking gorgeous as ever. (Also read: Alia Bhatt spending time with her Grandma will make you go and hug yours!)

Dressed a beautiful sunshine yellow lehenga, Alia is a picture of perfection, and looks like the life of the mehendi party there. She is seen posing with her besties, using props like the cool pair of shades and pouting and preening for the shutterbugs. Well, we so want to be there with her, partying our blues away. Sigh! To add to our woes, Alia has been sharing pictures from the event on her Instagram account. While some pictures she had uploaded posts, others were on her Insta story and on some, she was tagged. Check out the pictures and you will know as to why do we want to join in the celebrations…

FWF 🙌 A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Jan 21, 2018 at 6:27am PST

Such bright, shiny, happy pictures, aren’t they? Well, what else do you expect. With Alia present at the do and the bride looking like a million bucks, it is no wonder that the pictures make us want to pack our bags and head to Jodhpur in an attempt to gatecrash the wedding.