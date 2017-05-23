Alia Bhatt meets Sidharth Malhotra’s parents, courtesy Karan Johar! What’s cooking?

Are you just as shocked as us over this? Yes, apparently Alia Bhatt met beau Sidharth Malhotra’s parents and guess what…Karan Johar played an important role in their meet up. According to a report on Pinkvilla, Karan Johar threw a bash recently where Sidharth’s parents were present too and that’s where Alia met his parents…Ahem! Now that’s such an interesting scoop! We sure would love to know what happened next, Alia! But Alia and Sid have never ever admitted to being in a relationship so we highly doubt that either of them will open up about this too. Well, in that case, maybe Karan could spill the beans? The report further states that Ms Bhatt wanted to avoid the paparazzi so she left the party early. But that’s clearly not important for now. The fact that she met Sidharth’s parents speaks volumes. Isn’t it rather evident that they are ready to take their relationship to the next level? How we wish they told us everything about how it all began. Well, Sid and Alia, if this piece of information is true, we are more than happy for the two of you. (ALSO READ: How cute! Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra are each other’s sunshine – view HQ pics)

The lovebirds are spotted together very often these days and they don’t shy away from being snapped. From movie screenings to dinner dates, Sid and Alia have made their relationship official despite not speaking about it. Rumour has it that the real life couple has signed a film – Aashiqui 3 and the film is to go on floors soon. For now, Alia is chilling for a while until she begins shooting for her next film, Dragon, with Ranbir Kapoor. Sid, on the other hand, has his plate full with films like Reload and Ittefaq.