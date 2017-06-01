Alia Bhatt on Sidharth Malhotra: I am very happy being spotted with him

There is no doubt that Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the most loved Bollywood ‘couples’ at present. Like many (or should we say 2-3 others), the pretty Alia and macho Sid are maintaining ‘the good friend’ or ‘special friend’ stance. It is fair if you consider that they are also normal people who did like to keep their inner feelings to themselves. Till then, we gushing over their movie dates, lunch outings and parties where they are, well, ‘spotted’ together. Sidharth is also close to Alia’s family and rumour is that she too met his parents recently. (Also Read: Why is Kalki Koechlin copying Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, and Jacqueline Fernandez?)

Alia who gave an interview to The Hindustan Times said, “I think it’s ‘faction’. I now have a new term for this. When people use the word ‘rumour’, I am like, ‘Kahan ka rumour?’ Woh ho gaya. Abhi rumour nahi hai; ye purana ho gaya hai’ (What rumour? That’s old now. There’s no rumour anymore) Earlier, stories would call ‘rumoured lovebirds’. Now, there’s no rumour; it’s just lovebirds (laughs).” The couple who been spotted together on many occasions recently. They also went together for Karan Johar’s birthday bash. The actress said she will not deny that she spends time with Sidharth Malhotra. “There’s no denying that I do spend time with him. So, I am not going to say that, ‘Oh, I wasn’t spotted with Sid’. I was seen and I am okay with people spotting me there. I am very happy going to parties with him and being spotted at lunches with him. But I do the same thing with my other friends as well and spend time with them too. But Sidharth is and will always be special. That goes without saying.” We get the point, Alia! (Also Read: When Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt nailed the edgy camouflage trend)

The actress also said that the rumours did not bother her anymore. “It has become very blah. It has become like second nature to me. It sounds the same as something like, ‘Alia Bhatt is 24 and she lives in Juhu’. I don’t think of it as news anymore. It is like, haan, woh toh kab se pata hai (yeah, I’ve known that for a while). It has become a fact of sorts,” she stated. Alia also made it clear that she does not want to talk about her private life in detail. “It’s great that some people are open about their personal lives and about what they are doing. I am also quite open about some areas of my life and not that much about other spheres,” she signed off.