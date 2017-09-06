Alia Bhatt opens up about her ‘solid relationship’

Rumours are rife that Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra have hit the road to splitsville. We are trying to get updates on this piece of news about their relationship, but in the meantime Alia has herself opened up about the state of her affair. We have known for the longest time that Alia Bhatt is an out and out cat person. Her pet feline keeps popping on her social media pages every now and then. And only people who are utterly obsessed with their pets will be able to understand the sentiment when Alia Bhatt says that her bond with her cat, Edward, “is the only kind of love” she has. Alia spoke like a true-single girl in love with her pet.

Alia was talking to Hindustan Times, when she spoke about how shooting for Raazi is keeping her away from Edward. As a matter of fact, she won’t get to see Edward before September. We feel you, bro! That is a tough time. “It is true love, and the only kind of love that I have (laughs). I would call it, ‘one solid relationship.’” Alia said talking about Edward.

Some things just fill your heart without trying 🐾 A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Jun 2, 2017 at 9:43am PDT

Drawing out a map as to how her schedule will keep her away from Edward, she revealed, “You know, I will be back in Mumbai only by the end of September [after wrapping up the shoot]. But, in between, and not many would believe that, but I will be travelling to the city just to see my cat (Edward) so that I am assured that he hasn’t forgotten me (laughs). So, after we finish the schedule in Patiala, I have a couple of days in hand before I reach Kashmir, Jammu & Kashmir [for another schedule]. So, I will come to Mumbai; spend a day with my cat and the next day, I will fly to Kashmir.”