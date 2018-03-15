Alia Bhatt reacts to dating rumours with Ranbir Kapoor; says “I think personal life is called ‘personal’ for a reason

A lot has been speculated about Alia Bhatt’s love life. Where initially it had everything to do with her on and off relationship with Sidharth Malhotra; soon the buzz switched to Alia being single and how she’s now considering to move on with her teenage crush Ranbir Kapoor. In fact, the reason why these rumours only got stronger by the day is also because both Ranbir and Alia are currently in Bulgaria, shooting for their next film Brahmastra. If that isn’t enough, some are even under an impression that Alia has hit off with the founder of a popular messaging app, Kavin Mittal, after they briefly met a couple of a times recently. All this while, although Alia kept mum and chose to turn deaf ear to the constant dating rumours but guess it was necessary to break silence at one point in time.

In interaction with Hindustan Times, Alia rubbished all the speculations around her personal life by saying, “Even I get really confused when I read such things, but I strongly believe that ‘silence is golden’. It’s not as if I’m never going to have a personal life. I will and I do have one, but I feel it’s called ‘personal’ for a reason. That’s why it will always stay close to me. I am fine; people can say whatever, as I don’t get bothered by such stories. May be except when you feel something really random has been written. I just hope people don’t think that this is all I am doing in life.”

That way Alia is quite caught up in her professional life. While she’s shooting for Brahmastra; She also looking forward to two other films – Raazi with Vicky Kaushal and Gully Boy co-starring Ranveer Singh. So let’s celebrate her movies rather than gossip about her love life, can we?