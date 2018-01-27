Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora impress us with their recent fashion outings

As the long weekend is upon us, we are sure many of you have already made plans. But a plan is incomplete without the perfect outfit. If you are confused and have still not decided as to what to wear for the weekend, how about letting B-town divas help you out. We bring to you the best dressed celebs this week who gave us hope that all will be well with the fashion world. This list consists of a blend of ethnic and western outfits so you can take your pick. There are some simply elegant attires while some eye-catching ones that you can take style cues from depending on the occasion. Also Read: HT Most Stylish Awards 2018: Deepika, Shahid, Parineeti’s stunning attires make it to the list of best dressed celebs

Alia Bhatt was seen attending her best friend’s wedding recently and her all-silver attire by Kresha Bajaj has left everyone floored. If you have a friend’s wedding too or a family function, you can opt for a similar look. Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, was seen donning a little white dress which will make you want to replace you LBDs (Little Black Dress) with this cute white one. This is the perfect pick for a date or a casual lunch with your girl gang. If you are looking for something a little more comfortable, Malaika Arora’s dress is something you would want ASAP. This dress by Gucci is the perfect pick! You can manage to find a similar dress or opt for a simple black dress and wrap a fancy scarf around it. Also joining the league of these celebs are Shraddha Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu. Check out the best dressed celebs of the week right here:

Alia Bhatt

Sara Ali Khan

Malaika Arora

Shraddha Kapoor

Taapsee Pannu

Apart from these celebs, Shraddha Kapoor’s pastel attire and Taapsee Pannu’s boho look also managed to impress us. Which celeb’s attire has left you floored? Comment below and let us know…