Alia Bhatt should star opposite Varun Dhawan in Rannbhoomi, say fans

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt made their debut together with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year. Later the two went on to collaborate for Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The chemistry between them impressed their fans so much that they are not done seeing them in a movie together yet again. Last month, it was officially announced that Varun will star in Dharma Productions’ upcoming venture, Rannbhoomi, which will be directed by Shashank Khaitan (who has directed both the films in Dulhania series). It is then we asked you, our readers that who should be paired opposite Varun in this film. The choice was between Alia, Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar and Sara Ali Khan.

Alia has won the poll as she has got 41 percent votes. That makes it clear that fans just cannot get enough of Alia and Varun. Check out the poll results right here:

Whether Alia will be cast opposite Varun in Rannbhoomi is yet to be seen. But the good news is that Varun and Alia are coming together for another Dharma Production venture. Word has it that the two have been roped for Shiddat. Varun has two major releases lined-up for this year – Yash Raj Film’s Sui Dhaaga and Shoojit Sircar’s October. In Sui Dhaaga, he stars opposite Anushka Sharma. October casts him opposite Banita Sandhu, who is making her Bollywood debut.

As for Alia, she has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Plus she is starring opposite Ranveer Singh in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. And lastly, her film with Meghna Gulzar titled Raazi is set to hit the theatres soon.