Patch up alert! Alia Bhatt’s t-shirt has an Ishq Wala LOVE message for ex Sidharth Malhotra – view HQ pics

A lot has been reported about Alia Bhatt’s breakup with Sidharth Malhotra. Where some say they were facing a lot of misunderstandings in the recent past. Many suspect if they ended their relationship because of Sid’s over friendliness with Jacqueline Fernandez or say Alia’s closeness to ex Varun Dhawan. In fact, an insider also revealed how, “Sidharth was not too happy when Alia worked with Varun in Badrinath and had to spend too much time with him for their film’s promotions. It’s around this time that Sidharth and Jacqueline were working on A Gentleman (then titled Reloaded). Things got awkward between the couple, who were having lots of fights, around this time. They got back together, but soon afterwards there were issues that cropped up again. Alia was suspicious that Sidharth was cheating with Jacky behind her back. Sidharth, on the other hand, felt that Alia wasn’t willing to commit either.” Also read: Insider reveals if Sidharth Malhotra was cheating on GF Alia Bhatt with Jacqueline Fernandez?

Although both Alia and Sid have remained mum on the breakup rumours but guess Alia now wants to wear her heart on her sleeve and end the speculation once and for all, quite literally. I mean, look at these latest pictures of the actress and you will know what we are trying to say. Wearing a tee that says, “Love is Love”, Alia was spotted with her mum and bestie at the airport this afternoon. Now you would really blind if you don’t see her making a statement out there. A love message for boyfriend Sid or is that a message to us? Here check out the pics and decide for yourselves:

When Sid was asked about his breakup with Alia during A Gentleman promotions, he had laughed offthe rumours saying, ““Alia and I break up? For what? Breaking tables and chairs”, thereby neither confirming nor denying his relationship status. However, interestingly, Sid declared “I am very much single” on Neha Dhupia’s talk-show soon after.

Do you think Alia and Sid will patch up or is it over between the two?