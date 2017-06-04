Alia Bhatt to be paired opposite Vicky Kaushal in Meghna Gulzar’s next?

Actor Vicky Kaushal is likely to star opposite Alia Bhatt in Meghna Gulzar’s next film based on Harinder Sikka’s book “Calling Sehmat”. After her critically acclaimed film “Talvar”, Meghna is working on her next project based on Sikka’s book.

The film will reportedly revolve around a Kashmiri woman married to an Army officer across the border who provides Indian intelligence with invaluable information during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.”He (Vicky) is in talks for the film with Alia. The film needed a performer like him. But we are yet to sign on dotted lines and figure out the dates and other things,” sources close to the project told PTI. The yet-to-be-titled film will be jointly produced by Junglee Pictures and Dharma Productions, and is likely to go on floors by next month. The “Masaan” actor is currently working in Sanjay Dutt biopic, directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar’s last collaboration Badrinath Ki Dulhania crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office.It is said that the film has clicked with the audience not just because of Varun and Alia’s onscreen chemistry — earlier seen in “Student of The Year ” and “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania” — but also because of its hit soundtrack. A fresh take on the popular song “Tamma tamma” is also part of the album.

Vicky will be next seen in romantic comedy “Love per square foot”.”It’s a romantic story mixed with comedy about a boy and girl trying to find a house in Mumbai. I have never been a part of a happy film. All my earlier films have been on intense side, so I had a ball shooting for this one. My character Sanjay is ambitious and street-smart. This film will be a proper commercial Hindi film with lot of dancing and singing incorporated in it,” added the actor on the sidelines of the IIFA voting weekend 2017 in Mumbai,” Kaushal told IANS.

“Love per square foot” is directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his production RSVPA(Ronnie Screwvala Productions). It is also a Bollywood debut of Angira Dhar who had earlier acted in web series “Bang Baaja Baarat”.