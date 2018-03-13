Alia Bhatt to celebrate her 25th birthday with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji – read inside details

Alia Bhatt is one of the most followed actresses in Bollywood and as she turns 25 this Thursday (March 15), everyone wants to know her plans for this special birthday. While we already know that she is in Bulgaria, shooting for Brahmastra, we thought she would take a day off and celebrate her birthday. However, we can now confirm that she will actually be shooting for her birthday and later on in the night, she will party with co-star Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji. As a source revealed to Mumbai Mirror, “Alia will spend her day shooting. It’s a hectic schedule so she can’t afford a day off but there will definitely be a celebration on set.”

There were reports that her parents, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan or sister Shaheen would fly to Bulgaria to spend time with Alia on her special day. However, mommy dearest, Soni denied this, when she told the tabloid, “No we won’t be going to Bulgaria.” Mentor Karan Johar was also planning a mad dash to the European country, but he won’t be able to go because his mother, Hiroo, turns 75 on Sunday (March 18). The filmmaker is planning a gala party and feels going to Bulgaria and coming back would be too rushed. As the source further added, “It’s a 10 hour flight to Bulgaria one way and it would’ve got too rushed.” (ALSO READ – Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra’s shoot begins today and we know what the official logo of the film looks like)

Knowing Alia, we are sure she will still have a blast. But we wonder what will she gift herself? Every year the actress gifts herself something. Last year, Alia had bought herself a new cat, Edward Bhatt. Will she adopt more pets this year? Or will she gift herself something swanky? Well stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about Alia Bhatt‘s birthday right here.