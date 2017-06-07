Alia Bhatt – Varun Dhawan fans, rejoice! Shiddat goes on floors in 2018

Brace yourselves! Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are coming together on the big screen yet again with Abhishek Varman’s upcoming romance-drama, Shiddat and we cannot wait for it to be 2018! The duo, who has done three films together until now – Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Student of The Year and Badrinath Ki Dulhania whill be sharing the screen space in Shiddat which will go on floors by 2018 – end, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror. Varun and Alia have always been a delight to watch on screen and they are in fact one of the most loved jodis of b – Town. They share a chemistry that looks so real on screen that for that time you forget that they are not acouple in real life. (ALSO READ: You CAN’T miss Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan’s bromance on GQ Best Dressed 2017’s red carpet – view pics)

Also, they have always been really good friends ever since they made their Bollywood debuts and share a very strong bond. Talking about their equation, Varun told the leading daily, “Alia and I are always in the same boat. Our styles are different, we chose different films but the things that go on in our head are often the same. Our conversations often begin with me asking Alia, ‘Is this the right thing to do? Does this need to change?’ and she assuring me that I’m on the right track. Five minutes later, I’ll become the one calming her down. That’s our life in a nut shell.”

Talking about Shiddat, it is a two – hero film and rumours are rife that Aditya Roy Kapur might be roped in for the role. However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.