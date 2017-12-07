Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan’s Tamma Tamma Again and Badri Ki Dulhania are the top trending music videos of 2017

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is one of the most successful movies this year. Featuring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in lead roles, the movie was able to mint Rs 117 crore (approx.) at the box office and was adored by critics as well. Now, the movie has added another feather to the cap. You already know that the music of the romantic film was a huge hit. Songs like Tamma Tamma Again and Badri Ki Dulhania topped music charts all over for weeks. The songs ruled BollywoodLife’s very own Trending Tunes for months. Now, YouTube had made it official that the two aforementioned songs were the Top Trending Music Videos of 2017 in India. The sizzling chemistry of Alia and Varun was one of the prime reasons why fans kept coming back to these videos again and again.

As the new year is all set to knock on our doors, we are looking back at the year gone by. YouTube has also released a list of videos that rocked the internet in the year 2017. Well, on the list of top trending music videos in 2017, Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s songs Badri Ki Dulhania and Tamma Tamma Again are the top two, with 370+ million views and 215+ million views, respectively. The two songs are way ahead of international hits like Despacito and Shape of You on the list. But songs like High Rated Gabru by Guru Randhawa, Ding Dang from Munna Michael, Mere Rashke Qamar from Baadshaho.

Tamma Tamma Again and Badri Ki Dulhania were recreated and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Dev Negi, Neha Kakkar, Monali Thakur, Ikka were the singers who crooned Badri Ki Dulhania. Well, it seems to be a time for everyone who worked on the music to celebrate.