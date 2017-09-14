Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Meghna Gulzar are all smiles as Raazi wraps up its first schedule

Some films get you all excited ever since they are announced and Dharma Productions’ Raazi is certainly one of them. Everything – right from the story to the unusual casting – has us intrigued about it and quite honestly, it is one of the films that we are looking forward to.

And so, this piece of news comes as a real delight. Raazi has not only gone on the floors but they have also wrapped up the first schedule of the film. Announcing the same, the official Twitter handle of the production house posted a picture of the film’s lead actors and the director from the sets of the film. Check out the tweet below:

From the picture it is quite evident that Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Meghna Gulzar are completely in their comfort zone and have found the required chemistry to make things work. While Alia looks like her usual cute self in the picture, it’s Vicky’s look that has us excited. The actor is flaunting a moustache and looks quite dapper with it. Guess, it is his look from the film then. (Also read: Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal’s Raazi to release on May 11, 2018)

Coming back to Raazi, the film has out curiosity piqued for all the right reasons. Not only are we kicked about seeing two acting powerhouses – Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal – coming together, but the story that they are collaborating for, seems to be such a challenging one. Based on the book Calling Sehmat, the film is the story of a Kashmiri girl, who is married to an army officer. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Alia and Vicky have been doing prepping up for their roles since quite sometime and had also done a few workshops together to get the dialect and character right.

Anyway, so you tell us how excited are you for this film?