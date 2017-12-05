Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan, Bhumi Pednekar – Who is the best actress of 2017?

Well, in 2017 we have seen all the Khans and Kapoors dominating at the box office. But, there were few actresses which impressed us with their stellar performances in the films. Apart from pulling off awesome emotional acts, some actresses have even gone one step ahead by performing daredevil action stunts and proved to be the hero of the film. Surprisingly, apart from veterans many gen-next actresses showed us some class acts and grab our attention. But which actress has impressed you the most? (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan: Who was the best actor of 2017?)

Check out the nomination list for 2017:

Vidya Balan for Tumhari Sulu

Vidya Balan lived the role of Sulochana aka Sulu in this slice-of-life film. The actress’ portrayal of house-wife turning in to an RJ was perfect. Right from her expressions to seductive voice, Vidya nailed the character of Sulu in the film. The 38-year old actress has already won Star Screen best actress award critic for Tumhari Sulu but do you think she will win this poll?

Bhumi Pednekar for Shubh Mangal Savdhan and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Bhumi Pednekar has turned out to be one of the finest revelations for Bollywood. The actress, who won accolades for Dum Lagake Haisha, continued her winning streak with Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Savdhan. In both the films, the actress did full justice to her role, right from her accent to dialogue delivery she successfully managed to strike a chord with the audience.

Sridevi for Mom

Mom was Sridevi‘s 300th film and she made this revenge drama more special with her stellar act. In the film, Sridevi made her expressions and silence do the talking. The actress slipped in the character and made us believe that she is the character and not Sridevi. She carried the film on her shoulder like a one-man army and gave one of her finest performances.

Alia Bhatt for Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Despite Varun Dhawan gaining the maximum screen time, Alia Bhatt managed to charm us with her beautiful performance in Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Apart from her mature act, the audience was also impressed by her crackling chemistry with Varun.

Saba Qamar for Hindi Medium

Saba Qamar made an impressive debut with Hindi Medium. Regardless of sharing the screen with powerful actor Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar managed to stand out with her acting mettle. The actress gave an impressive performance as a dominating wife, who is desperate to give her daughter a better education.

The most interesting part of this nomination list is that none of the top female actresses like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma has managed to find a place in it.