Alia Bhatt with Ali, Shah Rukh’s selfie with Suhana, Anushka Sharma’s Pari poster: Check out Bolly Insta this week

We totally love how we can just scroll down on our Instagram account and see what are our favourite celebs are up to. Right from sharing candid pictures to promoting their films, one can see a perfect blend of Insta posts from the celebs. Apart from a few exceptions like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, most celebs ensure to keep us up to date with their lovely pictures and stories. Apart from the celeb pages on Instagram, we also dig their fan club pages. While celebs do not post about every single outing, their fan clubs rarely miss out on anything. Right from inside pictures to their stylish attires, thanks to the fan clubs you will find every single thing on Instagram. Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana, Taimur Ali Khan’s VIRAL pictures rule the internet this week

This week Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, and Anushka Sharma top our list of favourite Instagrammers. Alia was recently seen posting an Insta story along with ex-boyfriend, Ali Dadarkar. The picture went viral instantly as post break-up with Sidharth Malhotra, Alia was seen bonding with her ex at a friend’s wedding. While Alia’s post made us wonder, Shah Rukh Khan’s Insta post left us in awe of him. SRK shared pictures with Suhana and AbRam with the caption, ‘Holidays as they say should really be given a speeding ticket…hate dropping my kids to the airport….when holidays end…’. Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, sent chills down our spines with the first poster of Pari. Apart from these celebs, Sussanne’s adorable wish on Hrithik Roshan’s birthday and Deepika Padukone’s boomerang with sister Anisha ruled Instagram this week. Check out the pictures below:

Alia Bhatt hangs out with ex-boyfriend Ali Dadarkar

Shah Rukh Khan hates goodbyes especially when it’s with Suhana and Aryan

Anushka Sharma’s new avatar will send chills down your spine

Sussanne Khan shares a lovely picture with Hrithik Roshan on his birthday

Deepika Padukone and Anisha’s adorable boomerang video as they shoot for Vogue BFFS is too cute to be missed



