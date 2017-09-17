Alia Bhatt’s BFF Akanksha tags along with her to Kashmir as she shoots for Raazi – view pics

Alia Bhatt, before moving on to shooting Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh, is quickly wrapping up a hard hitting film titled Raazi. The spy thriller is being directed by Meghna Gulzar and stars Vicky Kaushal as the male lead. First of, kudos to the brilliant casting. Raazi has not only gone on the floors but they have also wrapped up the first schedule of the film. Now, after just a little time to breathe, the movie has kick-started its second shooting schedule in Sri Nagar. The crew along with the actors has reached there. And accompanying Alia, is someone very special in her life.

Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, Alia’s BFF, is there with the actress in Kashmir. Akanksha and Alia often pop up on each other’s social media platforms. And we love it everytime. Remember when the two posted their pictures from their London vacation after Alia finished shooting Udta Punjab and needed to blow off some steam? Certainly, the two ladies are trying to mix work with a vacation this time and are not waiting for the movie to wrap up.

Alia took to her social media pages and shared a few pics from the second shooting schedule of Raazi…

Based on the book “Calling Sehmat”, Raazi is a real life adaptation of a Kashmiri girl, who is married to an army officer and is set during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Alia and Vicky have done their prep for the role and also done a few workshops together to get the right dialect and character.

During the first schedule of the movie in Patiala, the crew of Raazi got stuck there. When riots broke in the area after Dera Sachcha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted of rape, Raazi team, too, was few of thousands stuck inside their homes due to the curfew. Fearing the sudden protests and the unpleasant circumstances, team Raazi immediately cancelled their weekend schedule. Revealed a source in interaction with Mid Day, “Given the situation, Meghna realised that it would be unsafe to shoot in Patiala. The team was required to shoot across several locations in the city, and moving around with the stars and equipment was a risky proposition. Mobile and internet services were also stopped, so communication was another issue among the unit. The cast and crew stayed put inside the hotel over the weekend. They did not want any untoward incidents to unfold considering the high alert in the state.”

We dearly hope that the crew of Raazi doesn’t have to face any situation even remotely similar to that one in Sri Nagar. Given the fact that you can never predict when there might be an unrest in the valley. Earlier, shooting of Salman Khan’s Tubelight was shifted to Manali, instead of Kashmir due to the same fear.

Anyway, so you tell us how excited are you for this film?