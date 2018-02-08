Alia Bhatt’s Raazi to CLASH with Govinda’s Fry Day on May 11 at the box office

The comedy king of Bollywood, Govinda is all set to entertain us again with his upcoming film Fry Day which also stars Varun Sharma. The actor recently shared the release date of the film on his Twitter account by posting the image of him along with Varun. The out and out comedy film is set to hit the screens on May 11, which means the film will lock horns with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer Raazi at the box office. While Govinda’s film is expected to be sit-com, Alia’s film is a thriller.

Talking about Fry Day, the film is directed Abhishek Dogra, who previously helmed Sonam Kapoor’s Dolly Ki Doli. On the other hand, Raazi which is based on Harinder Sikka’s best-selling novel Calling Sehmat is directed by Meghna Gulzar, whose last film Talvar impressed the audience and critics alike. Despite being a clash we don’t think the business of both the films will get affected since they are targeted to the completely different audience. (Also Read: Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan & Alia Bhatt; four Bollywood jodis that need a break from being paired together on screen)

During an event, Alia revealed about her character in Raazi and said, “I think in Raazi audience will see me in completely different avatar at least that is my wish because Raazi as a film is very different. It’s the first time I am doing a period film and is based on the true story as well, so I am very excited for it and I hope the audience will like it.” Earlier the actress had also revealed to a leading daily that she wants to do a comedy film and Govinda and Karisma Kapoor are her biggest inspirations for that. “My aspirations to become an actress came from watching Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. They were a lethal combination. Even Kareena Kapoor Khan, Juhi Chawla, Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi. They can all do comedy effortlessly. It’s brilliant and not easy. It’s, in fact, the toughest kind of acting to do. I am a funny person and I want that to come out on screen. I want people to laugh at me… sorry…with me.”