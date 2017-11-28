Alia Bhatt’s ravishing black gown at the International Film Festival of India 2017  costs Rs 82,000

Sometimes we wonder if fashion is for the ordinary? Yes, we agree all the haute couture brands aren’t really pocket-friendly and can even burn a hole in your pocket, but even the ordinary brands and not the high-end ones are way out of our reach. Thanks to our Bollywood celebs, who make this fashion game look so easy, and that’s far from reality. We understand they have a penchant to pick the best of the attires for them but as they say, everything comes with a price and well, the price tag is too heavy in their case. Take Rani Mukerji for example. The black leather jacket, which she wore at the airport last week, cost a whopping Rs 1.30 lakh in Indian currency. That’s exorbitant, right? And the list of our elite celebs doesn’t end with Rani or Kareena. Alia Bhatt is the latest celeb to join this list with her recent fashion appearance.

Alia Bhatt recently attended day 7 of the International Film Festival of India in Goa. Opting for a hot black gown from London based brand, Needle and Thread, the Dear Zindagi actress proved why black is the safest bet and it can make you look alluring always. Little did we know that she paid a bomb for this attire. Alia’s black layered gown costs 950 sterling pounds which is approximately Rs 82,000 in Indian currency. That’s a huge amount. That black gown is an iconic piece form the brand’s Autumn Winter 17 collection and has a new embroidery technique designed to capture the delicacy of antique lace. It’s embellished with iridescent sequins and the tired silhouettes adds movement and texture to this gorgeous ensemble. Also Read: Here’s how Alia Bhatt made her journey from SHY to SASSY in just 5 years – View pics

While the amount was too heavy to pay for a single appearance, we don’t really blame the actress for her fashion pick. She’s Bollywood’s top reigning actress and a gen-next star. All the production houses are dying to work with her and she’s known for being a fashionista. Sticking true to her name of being a fashion queen, Alia has to be picky and extremely classy when it comes to her fashion outings. Also Read: Rs 57,000! That’s the amount you need to shell out to buy this Gucci shirt of Kareena Kapoor Khan

Coming to the work front, Alia Bhatt has an interesting line up for her future. She’ll be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi with Vicky Kaushal then Gully Boys with Ranveer Singh and later Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. Looking forward to all her promotional outings!